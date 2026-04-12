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Endrick opens up on Xabi Alonso relationship as Lyon loanee sees positive side of lack of Real Madrid playing time
A difficult start in Spain
Speaking to FourFourTwo, Endrick reflected on his time in the Spanish capital so far. Following a highly anticipated 2024 move from Palmeiras, where he registered 21 goals and three assists in 82 appearances, expectations were immense. He initially played 37 matches in his first season. However, his playing time severely dropped under former Madrid manager Xabi Alonso in the first half of the current campaign, making only three appearances. Real Madrid have a squad packed with superstars, making it difficult for the young attacker to secure a regular starting spot, but he maintained a professional attitude throughout the ordeal.
Learning from Alonso
Despite the lack of competitive action, the 19-year-old harbours no ill feelings towards Alonso. Instead, he views those training sessions as a vital learning curve. He acknowledged that the situation was tough, but he remained focused. "It was a normal relationship," he told Four Four Two. "I learned a lot from him. In training he showed me things I could improve on to perform better. I always gave my best in training sessions. Sometimes when things aren't going well, mentally you can feel a bit unstable, but I kept working and waiting for an opportunity."
Finding joy in France
That patience eventually led him to Ligue 1 in January, where Lyon have provided the perfect environment for a reset. Endrick has been in fine form, boasting six goals and five assists in just 15 matches for the French side across all competitions. This fruitful loan spell has entirely shifted his perspective on his early struggles. "I believe things happen for a reason," he added. "Maybe if he had played me more often, I wouldn't be living this happy moment at Lyon, with more chances to do what I love most – playing football."
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What the future holds
Looking ahead, Endrick primary focus remains on a strong finish to the season at Lyon as he pushes for a place in Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad. It has already been confirmed that the teenager will return to Madrid next season and fight for a starting berth alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe.