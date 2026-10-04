AFP
'75 per cent chance!' - Emmanuel Eboue backs reigning champions Arsenal to retain Premier League title
High expectations for defending champions
Arsenal entered the 2026-27 campaign aiming to defend their crown after ending a 22-year title drought last season. Currently sitting second in the table, three points adrift of leaders Manchester City, the Gunners have shown convincing consistency despite suffering a bruising 3-0 defeat to Brighton prior to the international break.
Assessing the title race, Eboue, who represented the club between 2004 and 2011, told LiveFootballTickets: "Arsenal are my team. This season is going to be very tough because there are so many good teams and good players. But if Arsenal play the way they have been playing, I believe they can win the league. I would give them maybe a 75 per cent chance."
- Getty Images Sport
Beware of West London threat
While Enzo Maresca's City represent the primary obstacle at the summit, Eboue warned that Xabi Alonso's Chelsea could disrupt Arsenal's title defence. The former Ivory Coast right-back highlighted the quality and depth at Stamford Bridge as a key factor capable of destabilising their rivals' rhythm.
Emphasising the threat posed by their fellow Londoners, he insisted: "Chelsea are a team Arsenal need to be careful of because they have a lot of very good players. The Premier League is going to be very tough, but I believe in what Arteta is doing and I believe in Arsenal."
Continental ambition follows European heartbreak
On the continent, Arsenal are eager to take the final step after last season's heartbreak in Budapest, where an immaculate eight-game league phase run ended in a penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
Reflecting on the Gunners' psychological resilience, Eboue remarked: "Arsenal have been getting closer and closer. If you keep getting close every year, one day you will win it. I believe in this team and in the way they play. Before, people would say Arsenal play good football but they don't win. Now teams are going to be scared when they play against Arsenal."
- AFP
Arteta factor inspires future success
That growing maturity was immediately evident as the north London outfit launched their 2026-27 Champions League campaign with a gritty 1-0 away win against Napoli, demonstrating their composure in hostile conditions. Arteta's demanding tactical discipline has revitalised the Emirates Stadium into a daunting fortress for visiting opposition. Praising the transformative impact of the Spanish tactician, Eboue concluded: "I love Arteta. I really like this manager."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting