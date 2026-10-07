'Hurt a lot' - Emiliano Martinez reveals the heartbreak behind his shock £7.5m Chelsea transfer from Aston Villa

Speaking to the media ahead of friendly clash against Benin, Martinez explained the psychological toll of falling short on the global stage. Despite eliminating England en route to the showpiece event, the final loss left a lasting mark on the veteran.

"It took me a while to think; losing the World Cup final hurt a lot," the goalkeeper admitted. "I tried changing clubs to mentally refresh myself, and I succeeded. I came here [to Chelsea], and it was the best thing I did because I feel useful, fast, and good."

He added: "In the end, I have to represent my country, my family, and I have to do my best."

Martinez was also asked ahead of the game about international captain Lionel Messi, who recently played his farewell match. "Obviously, I tried to help as much as possible, and he knows that," Martinez said. "We always talk about it, and it was one of the greatest honours of my career to help him achieve what he desired most, because he is the greatest player in history."



