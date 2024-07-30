Emile Smith Rowe has wasted two years of his career at Arsenal - but Fulham transfer offers 'Croydon De Bruyne' a route back to the top

The Gunners' academy graduate helped kickstart the Mikel Arteta revolution, but is now surplus to requirements in north London

Mikel Arteta currently enjoys close to unanimous support among the Arsenal fanbase, but this has not always been the case. During the dystopian, 'Project Restart' era back in December 2020, the Spaniard's approval ratings were through the floor.

Heading into a Boxing Day meeting with Chelsea that season, Arsenal were floundering all the way down in 15th place, having not tasted victory in seven matches. With the fanbase on the brink of revolt, defeat to their London rivals might have genuinely spelled the end for Arteta's reign.

The omens weren't great heading into the pivotal contest either, with the Gunners' Brazilian duo Willian and David Luiz being ruled out through injury. The former's absence forced Arteta into a change of shape, with academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe used as a No.10 while youngsters Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka came in as wingers.

It was bold, but it proved to be a turning point in Arteta's coaching journey. The energetic front four put in one of their side's most coherent attacking displays of the campaign, with Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Saka all netting in a 3-1 victory.

At the centre of it all, though, was Smith Rowe. Popping up wherever he was required across the attacking line and showing a refreshing degree of verve and fearlessness, his introduction to the starting XI was the spark Arteta's project desperately needed.