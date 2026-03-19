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Emile Heskey reveals son Jaden is enjoying 'getting battered' at relegated Sheffield Wednesday as England U18 star Reigan next in line for Man City loan transfer
Heskey brothers on the books at Man City
Heskey graced the very top of the game as a League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup winner with Leicester City and Liverpool. He also represented the likes of Aston Villa, Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic with distinction, while earning 62 caps for his country.
Sporting ability clearly runs in the family, with Jaden and Reigan both on the books at Premier League giants City. They made their respective senior debuts in a League Cup clash with Huddersfield Town in September 2025.
Attacking midfielder Jaden, who is 20 years of age, has since linked up with Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday. They are heading into League One, with relegation confirmed, but the opportunity to savour competitive action has been embraced by a youngster with plenty of potential to unlock.
The same can be said of Reigan, who caught the eye for England at the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup. He is a powerful forward, much like his father, and will soon be looking to tread a similar path to his older brother.
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Why loan spells are so important for aspiring stars
Speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with ToonieBet, Heskey said when asked if Reigan needs to get out of his comfort zone in Manchester and experience ‘real’ competition: “I think within football you need to have senior experience. Because the reality is you could be the best at 16, 17, 18 until you go and get that experience. You play against a grown man who has experience, who probably isn't your level but the mental side and the understanding of things positional-wise can better you.
“You need to figure all that out and then you're figuring out things during the game. So all players I would say at a young age need to get that experience. You look at the young lad down in London, [Max] Dowman, at 15, 16 what he's doing. It's all well and good doing it at 15, 16 against 18-year-olds but when you go into the first team if you can't do it there and it doesn't transcend into that, it really doesn't matter.
“So yes, at some stage and that's why with Jaden we had to take a jump of getting first-team football as opposed to being captain of the 21's and winning the 21's trophies and all the accolades that come with that. That's great but you need to play first team football because long-term that's what matters.”
Jaden Heskey loving loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday
Heskey added on Reigan benefitting from working alongside the likes of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden at City: “When you're training with the first-team etc, you're getting a really great understanding but training with them as opposed to going out to Sheffield Wednesday and getting battered, it's a little bit different but he's [Jaden] enjoying that.
“He's loving that side of the battle because emotionally it just sends you on a roller coaster as well but you've still got to be up for the next game. You've got another game in three days time so you've got to be up for that battle all the time. Different types of football, not having the best players all the time. This is all part and parcel of football.”
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Reigan could be on the move in an upcoming window
Jaden has taken in 12 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, with a steep learning curve being presented at Hillsborough. It remains to be seen what the summer transfer window will bring for him, and whether Reigan will see the path cleared for a loan move of his own to be taken in.
City have high hopes for both of the Heskey brothers, but they need to prove their worth in order to earn a breakthrough at that level and short spells away from the Etihad Stadium will serve their development well in the long run.
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