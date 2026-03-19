Emile Heskey reveals son Jaden is enjoying 'getting battered' at relegated Sheffield Wednesday as England U18 star Reigan next in line for Man City loan transfer

Heskey graced the very top of the game as a League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup winner with Leicester City and Liverpool. He also represented the likes of Aston Villa, Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic with distinction, while earning 62 caps for his country.

Sporting ability clearly runs in the family, with Jaden and Reigan both on the books at Premier League giants City. They made their respective senior debuts in a League Cup clash with Huddersfield Town in September 2025.

Attacking midfielder Jaden, who is 20 years of age, has since linked up with Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday. They are heading into League One, with relegation confirmed, but the opportunity to savour competitive action has been embraced by a youngster with plenty of potential to unlock.

The same can be said of Reigan, who caught the eye for England at the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup. He is a powerful forward, much like his father, and will soon be looking to tread a similar path to his older brother.