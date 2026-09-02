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Emil Audero completes deadline day loan switch to La Liga as Indonesian star joins Rayo Vallecano from Como
Vallecano secure emergency cover
Audero has officially appeared on La Liga's registered players list as Vallecano's latest signing on a season-long loan from Como. While official confirmation from the club is still pending, the 29-year-old arrives to resolve an emergency following an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Batalla. He becomes Rayo's sixth summer signing and will compete directly with Dani Cardenas for the starting spot.
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Italian journey brings experience
The move marks a fresh chapter for Audero away from Italian football after spells with Juventus, Sampdoria, and Inter Milan. Sanchez's arrival at Como pushed him down the pecking order following a strong loan spell at Cremonese, where he made 35 appearances last season. Vallecano have moved quickly to secure his services, banking on his top-flight pedigree to reinforce their defensive options.
Following in historic footsteps
Audero becomes only the second Indonesian player to feature for Vallecano in the club's history. The 29-year-old follows in the footsteps of centre-back Jordi Amat, who represented the Madrid-based outfit across two separate spells. The loan arrangement guarantees the shot-stopper a regular platform in one of Europe's top leagues as he looks to maintain his sharp form.
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Santander clash offers debut
A swift debut could follow on Saturday when Vallecano welcome Racing Santander to Vallecas in La Liga. The hosts are in desperate need of a lift, currently languishing in 18th place after picking up just a solitary point from their first three outings. Saturday's home fixture presents the Mataram-born shot-stopper with an immediate chance to establish himself as the starting goalkeeper.
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