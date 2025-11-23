Getty Images Sport
'Rare weekly error!' - Another Emi Martinez howler has Man Utd fans breathing sigh of relief after giving away Aston Villa goal
Martinez spills high ball that results in Leeds goal
Lammens has slotted into this United side seamlessly since usurping Altay Bayindir as first choice at Old Trafford. Indeed, United are now unbeaten in the five games the 23-year-old has started, which includes a memorable 2-1 win at rivals and defending Premier League champions Liverpool.
Martinez, meanwhile, has struggled to match the heights of previous years. The 2022 World Cup winner failed to deal with a high ball after Gabriel Gudmundsson had got on the end of Sean Longstaff's free-kick to the back post.
Anton Stach pressured the Villa goalkeeper before the ball fell to the feet of Lukas Nmecha, who had an easy finish to put Leeds ahead. After a VAR review, referee Robert Jones awarded what could prove a priceless goal for Leeds in their battle to beat the drop.
On the VAR check, the Premier League Match Centre X account also posted: "The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR - with Gudmundsson in an onside position in the build-up. The VAR also checked the decision of no offside offence against Nmecha - with it deemed that he did not impact Martinez after Stach played the ball. Contact on Martinez prior to the goal was also deemed to not be a foul."
Fans revel in latest Martinez mistake
United fans took to social media to revel in Martinez's gaffe, and are evidently thrilled they opted for Lammens instead of the former Arsenal shot-stopper.
"Thank God we got Lammens instead of this 'Dibu' Martinez man. More like 'Di bum.'" @MannyUTFR posted.
"Another Martinez howler, I was convinced United fans who wanted him in the summer didn’t watch him for one second last season" @RonaldoBrown_98 added.
"Emi Martinez should never be in the chat for best GK in the world. He’s good for a honker a game" @jonnyupt posted, while @FidgeyCent said: "We dodged a missile in not signing Martinez, he’s so bad"
"Rare weekly error from dibu Martinez" @tinscognito__ sarcastically said. A Leeds supporter, @Maverick2405, was critical of Martinez and they way he went down, writing: "Looks like Martinez has been assaulted judging by his reactions. What a helmet"
Martinez may yet leave in January
Martinez has been heavily linked with a move away from Villa once more as the club consider whether to cash in on the Argentine. The 33-year-old has looked well below the standards expected of the West Midlands side, who travelled to Leeds on Sunday on a run of five wins in their last six league games.
Italian giants Inter have been credited with an interest in Martinez as they consider a replacement for current number one Yann Sommer. The Swiss star was key as Inter progressed to the Champions League final, only to lose to PSG in Munich in May.
Sommer's current contract expires at the end of the season and there have been no hint of talks about extending the 36-year-old's stay in Milan.
Villa see out November with games against Young Boys & Wolves
Villa will hope for a positive result at Leeds as they gear up for a huge end to November. Unai Emery's side welcome Swiss side Young Boys to Villa Park in the Europa League next week as they look to make it four wins from five in European competition.
They then face rivals Wolves on home turf to round off November. Villa have a decent recent home record against basement boys Wolves having won their last two welcomes of Rob Edwards' side.
Wolves will make the short trip across the West Midlands on a six-game losing run following their 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday in Edwards' first game at the Molineux helm.
