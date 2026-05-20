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Emi Martinez convinced ‘right choice’ made in tough transfer window as Aston Villa’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper reflects on missed Man Utd opportunity
Reflecting on transfer window drama
The Argentine shot-stopper’s future was the subject of intense speculation last September, particularly on deadline day when Man Utd were in the market for a new goalkeeper. While the Red Devils ultimately opted to sign Senne Lammens, Martinez’s position at Villa appeared precarious, especially after Unai Emery made the bold decision to leave him out of the squad to face Crystal Palace the night before the window closed.
Reflecting on that period of upheaval, Martinez was visibly emotional when speaking to the press ahead of Villa's Europa League final showdown with SC Freiburg. “Well, I say goodbye and I cry when I left my family from Argentina to England as well,” Martinez said about shedding a tear in the final home game of last season. “Sometimes football can change, managers can come in and go. You know, in football people move around the place. It doesn't mean that I don’t have full respect for the club. I love the club."
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Commitment to the Villa project
Despite the lure of other European giants and the brief friction during the transfer window, Martinez has reaffirmed his loyalty to the project being built under Emery. Having helped the club secure Champions League qualification again, the former Arsenal man believes the stability found at Villa is unique, even if the club operates on a different financial scale than the traditional 'Big Six'.
"I have a commitment with Aston Villa. I am a World Cup winner with Aston Villa, I have won two Golden Gloves with Aston Villa. I will always and forever love this club. One day I am going to retire, so someone else will need to be between the sticks," Martinez explained. "I am really proud to stay - I made the right choice."
Emery’s impact and the final hurdle
Martinez was quick to credit Emery's influence, noting the manager's incredible pedigree in the Europa League. As the team prepares for their biggest game in decades, the goalkeeper leaned on his personal journey - from leaving South America as a teenager to becoming a global star - as motivation to succeed for the fans and the coaching staff.
“I think we deserve it, I think the fans deserve it, and obviously the manager has had four or five finals in this competition,” Martinez said. “We don't wish anyone else apart from him on the bench tomorrow, he doesn't have to do the European final, but listen, every time I go into a final I never think I always think about the outcome. I always think about where I come from, leaving my family behind when I was young. When I'm in the game, whatever happens, I know how tough times are in England. When I was young, I missed my family. Even now, I'm a World Cup winner, and a few titles for the national team, but two things about that young kid who left Argentina to save his family from poverty.”
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The dream of lifting silverware
A move to Old Trafford might have offered a different path, but Martinez is now focused on ending Villa's 30-year wait for a major trophy in the Europa League final in Istanbul. For a player who has already conquered the world with Argentina, bringing success to Villa Park remains a deeply personal mission. He highlighted the collective spirit of the team as their greatest strength heading into the final.
"Listen, I am in a European final and we have got Champions League again with all the circumstances that we have had and battles we have had this year. We are one of the lowest spenders in the Premier League. We have a top coach, a top captain and a decent core of the team. When we stick together and when we fight together, I think that we can beat anybody," the goalkeeper stated confidently.