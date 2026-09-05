Emi Martinez ditches John Terry's iconic No.26 shirt after just ONE game as Chelsea confirm surprise number change

Martinez arrived at Stamford Bridge in a £7.5 million transfer from Aston Villa and immediately requested the No.26 shirt. The 34-year-old even wore the jersey during his debut, helping the Blues secure a thrilling 4-3 victory over Brighton.

However, the goalkeeper has already opted for a change following Sanchez's deadline-day loan switch to Como. The Spaniard's exit left the prestigious No.1 shirt vacant, prompting the Argentina international to quickly upgrade his squad number.

Chelsea have confirmed the change and announced a special gesture for supporters who already purchased the original jersey. Fans who bought a 'Martinez 26' shirt from the official club megastore or website can bring it to Stamford Bridge by October 4, along with proof of purchase, to have it personally signed by the new shot-stopper.



