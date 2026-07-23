Embarrassing start for Ange Postecoglou! New Al-Nassr boss oversees loss to Benfica B with Cristiano Ronaldo absent

Postecoglou's first match in the Al-Nassr dugout lasted just 60 minutes, split into two 30-minute halves, played out behind closed doors at one of Benfica's training facilities in the Portuguese capital. The format, requested by the coaching staff to allow the squad to work without outside attention, ended badly for the visitors, who went down 2-1 to Benfica's second string.

As per Al-Riyadiya, Al-Nassr had the perfect start when midfielder Abdulmalik Al-Jaber put them ahead inside the fourth minute, but that early advantage did not last. The young Portuguese side hit back to net twice and secured the win, leaving Postecoglou with plenty to ponder.