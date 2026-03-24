The CEO of Exor wrote in his letter to shareholders attached to the 2025 annual report: "Exor remains a proud owner of Juventus, continuing a connection that, through my family, has lasted for over a century. The club has gone through a difficult period in recent years, marked by internal and external pressures that have inevitably affected its performance. We have taken responsibility where necessary, firmly supported the club and worked closely with its management to restore stability and put Juventus back on a constructive path following the resolution of its legal and regulatory issues."
Translated by
Elkann: "Losses are falling; Juventus never gives up. We are committed to supporting the club’s sporting and financial success"
SUSTAINABLE PERFORMANCE
"Against this backdrop, 2025 was a year dedicated to laying the foundations for sustainable performance both on and off the pitch. We supported the club through our pro-rata share in a capital increase of nearly €100 million and backed significant changes to its leadership."
MEN'S AND WOMEN'S TEAMS
"On the sporting front, the women’s team had an exceptional season, securing the domestic double by winning the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia. In January 2026, Juventus Women also won the Italian Super Cup. The men’s team has also begun to show signs of improvement following the appointment of Luciano Spalletti as manager last October. Spalletti has brought new energy to the dressing room, restoring a hunger and determination to win."
REVENUE ON THE RISE
"Off the pitch, financial performance has improved significantly. In 2025, Juventus’s revenue increased by 34% year-on-year, reaching €530 million, driven primarily by the men’s team’s return to the UEFA Champions League. Consequently, the club’s loss was reduced by 71% compared to the previous year, standing at €58 million, with the club continuing on its path towards financial sustainability. During the year, the club also renewed its partnership with Adidas until the 2036/37 season for a total value of €408 million and extended its shirt sponsorship agreement with Jeep until June 2028 for €69 million."
FANS COMMITTED TO SUPPORTING THE CLUB
"In early 2026, Juventus also extended the contract of rising star Kenan Yildiz until 2030, reaffirming our commitment to developing and retaining the club’s best prospects. This approach reflects our enduring belief in Juventus. Exor remains a proud owner of the club, continuing a connection that, through my family, has lasted for over a century. We remain fully committed to supporting Juventus’ sporting and financial success and believe there is a bright future ahead of us."
"As the legend Omar Sivori once said: ‘Here you must always fight, and when it seems all is lost, keep believing: Juve never gives up’."