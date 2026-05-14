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Liverpool flop El Hadji Diouf handed suspended jail sentence after being sued by ex-wife

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Former Liverpool and Senegal striker El Hadji Diouf has been handed a one-year suspended prison sentence following a legal dispute over unpaid child support. The 45-year-old was found guilty of failing to meet financial obligations to his ex-wife, Valerie Bishop, dating back to March 2024.

  • Child support battle ends in court

    The retired Senegal international was sued by his former spouse last year after falling behind on payments totaling nearly £14,000. Following his divorce from Bishop in 2023, Diouf was legally required to provide monthly maintenance for their daughter, Keyla, who is now 17 years old. The court had previously ordered the former Premier League forward to pay £670 per month, in addition to covering medical expenses and school fees.

    However, the court heard that Diouf had failed to make these payments for over a year. At a hearing on Tuesday, a judge handed down a one-year suspended sentence and ordered him to pay ten million West African francs, which equates to approximately £13,220, to his ex-wife. The legal proceedings had been delayed multiple times, with Diouf reportedly failing to appear at several scheduled hearings before the final sentencing was delivered in his absence.

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    Legal team questions Diouf's wealth

    Lawyers representing Valerie Bishop, Baboucar Cisse and Cheikh Sy, successfully argued that the former footballer possessed the financial means to satisfy the debt. They pointed toward his diversified income streams, which reportedly include property, advertising contracts, and his ongoing professional involvement with the Senegalese Football Association. The prosecution maintained that the failure to pay was a choice rather than a result of financial hardship.

    Under Senegalese law, specifically Article 351, the legal system takes a firm stance against the refusal to pay family maintenance, with jail terms often used as a deterrent. Legal advisor Mame Adama Gueye provided a blunt assessment during the trial last November, stating: "Diouf is fully solvent. He has the means to pay, but refuses to do so." This stubborn refusal to comply with the initial court order ultimately led to the criminal charges and subsequent suspended prison term.

  • A controversial career on and off the pitch

    Diouf arrived at Anfield with a massive reputation following a £10 million move from Lens in 2002, but he is widely remembered as one of the most underwhelming signings in Liverpool's history. During his time on Merseyside, he managed a disappointing return of just three goals in 55 Premier League appearances. He eventually left the club for Bolton Wanderers, where he enjoyed a more productive spell, before continuing a nomadic career through Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United, and Rangers.

    While his domestic career in England was often marked by inconsistency, Diouf remains a certified icon in his home country. He was the catalyst for Senegal's historic run to the 2002 World Cup quarter-finals, a campaign that famously included an opening-day victory over defending champions France. His individual excellence during that period earned him two African Player of the Year awards and a spot on Pele's prestigious FIFA 100 list of the greatest living footballers.

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    History of disciplinary issues

    Despite his undeniable talent, Diouf’s reputation was frequently tarnished by disciplinary problems and incidents of unsporting behavior. He became a pantomime villain for many English fans, notably for his involvement in several high-profile spitting incidents. He was fined £5,000 by the Glasgow Sheriff Court for spitting at a Celtic supporter during a UEFA Cup clash and later received a three-match ban for a similar offense involving Portsmouth defender Arjan de Zeeuw.

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