Eight Young Boys fans arrested after crowd trouble in Europa League clash with Aston Villa
Ugly scenes at Villa Park
The Dutchman opened the scoring with a headed finish in the 27th minute. As he celebrated in front of the visiting support, he was struck on the head amid a volley of missiles hurled towards the Villa Park pitch. Morgan Rogers was also hit, but not injured during the initial unrest. Police formed a barrier in front of the travelling fans, with more numbers joining the line as the first half continued.
Malen's second goal in the 42nd minute prompted sustained clashes between the travelling support and the police. The game was halted for five-and-a-half minutes, as Young Boys captain Loris Benito pleaded with his supporters to behave themselves.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting a police officer earlier this morning, with a further six Young Boys supporters detained on the same charge as they attempted to leave the country.
West Midlands Police's statement
WMP Superintendent Paul Minor said: “We won’t tolerate violence of any kind at football matches.
“The majority of the crowd was in good spirit but unfortunately a small minority of away fans caused violence and disrupted the game. An investigation has been launched, and officers are reviewing body worn video and CCTV from the stadium of the disorder.”
Managers reactions to violence
Young Boys manager Gerardo Seaone apologised for the fans behaviour, however, he did also suggest Malen contributed to the ugly scenes by choosing to celebrate in front of the febrile atmosphere in the away end.
"It's normal when you score a goal that you want to be with your team-mates. Maybe it was a small provocation, I don't know," he said.
"Our fans could have taken this as a provocation. "This is part of football but our fans should not react so angrily.
"The referee asked our captain to go calm our supporters. Some fans came down to talk to the players and the police reacted like they were jumping on the pitch, but that was not their intention.
"It's a pity for everybody throwing the objects. The result is not nice for anybody.
"We apologise, we don't feel good and not the way our supporters are normally, or how we want to act when we are guests somewhere and no one wins at the end, everybody loses in this situation.
"Football is with emotions. There is a rule to not provoke, nobody does it on purpose, it was more the joy of scoring."
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery briefly spoke on the events in the first hal, saying they were "not necessary".
He added: "We need respect for both sides. It is not necessary to get a moment like we had today. Respect for both sides. I think [Malen is] OK."
Further punishment due for Young Boys fans?
The Swiss club have regularly run foul of UEFA for their fans' behaviour. Just last week, the threat of a ban on travelling fans was lifted at the end of a two-year probationary period.
The spectre of a ban has hung over the team since their last visit to England, a November 2023 Champions League tie against Manchester City. The club was given a one-match suspended punishment for crowd disturbances and fined for the throwing of objects and acts of damage to the stadium. Their fans conduct will almost certainly result in harsher punishment from UEFA this time round.
With news of Newcastle fans facing violence from the French police in their Champions LEague defeat to Marseille, the policing of high-profile European ties looks to be an unwelcome subplot for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.
