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Eddie Howe tells Nick Woltemade what he has to do to earn 'loads more minutes' as German media grill Newcastle boss on striker's lack of football

N. Woltemade
Newcastle United
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E. Howe

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has laid down the gauntlet to Nick Woltemade, explaining exactly what the German forward must do to force his way back into the starting lineup. The former Stuttgart man has seen his prominence at St James' Park fade significantly in recent months, leading to questions over his long-term role in the squad.

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    German media demand answers over Woltemade

    Following Newcastle's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Howe found himself in the firing line of the German press. Journalists from Woltemade's homeland were keen to understand why the £69 million signing has been reduced to sporadic cameo appearances and a makeshift midfield role. The 6ft 6in striker is currently enduring a difficult slump in front of goal, which has raised concerns for Germany national team boss Julian Nagelsmann ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

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    Howe praises impact off the bench

    Even in a disappointing defeat, Woltemade showed flashes of the quality that prompted Newcastle to spend big on his services. Coming on late in the game, he provided a moment of genuine quality that nearly resulted in an equaliser. Howe was quick to highlight this contribution when defending his recent team selections.

    "I thought Nick (Woltemade) did really well today. Yoane (Wissa) and Nick both performed well when they came on. I thought both of our subs delivered a performance. Nick's creativity for Yoane's chance, that's what he can do. He's a very special talent in that respect," Howe told reporters.

  • The path to more first-team minutes

    For Woltemade to reclaim his spot as a regular starter, Howe has made it clear that consistency is the primary requirement. The Newcastle boss insisted that the door is not closed on the 22-year-old, provided he maintains the standard of performance shown against the Gunners. With competition for places high, the burden of proof lies with the player.

    Addressing the striker's future prospects, Howe added: "If Nick plays like he did today, he’ll get loads more minutes and opportunities to impress. I was very pleased with him. Our No 9s have been scoring, so unfortunately, he has had to wait for his opportunity. But as I say if he plays like he did today, I was very, very pleased with him."

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    Newcastle's season of stagnation

    The debate over Woltemade's playing time comes at a difficult period for Newcastle, who currently sit 14th in the Premier League table. While Europe remains a mathematical possibility, the club appears to be drifting toward a mid-table finish. Despite the 16th loss of the campaign, Howe suggested the performance against Arsenal could be a sign of the team "turning a corner". However, with only four games games remaining and a six-point gap to the top ten, the pressure is mounting on the Magpies to deliver a strong finish to a campaign that many supporters would rather see come to an end.

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