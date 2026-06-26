Getty Images Sport
Ecuador stun Germany to reach World Cup round of 32 after recovering from early VAR controversy
South Americans stage comeback
The match exploded into life when Leroy Sane fired Germany ahead following a clever pass from Florian Wirtz just two minutes into the game. Ecuador were left furious after a potential foul by Aleksandar Pavlovic was dismissed by VAR in the build-up. Fuelled by the perceived injustice, Sebastian Beccacece’s side responded aggressively, equalising through Nilson Angulo before Gonzalo Plata turned home a late corner to stun the lacklustre group winners.
- AFP
Plata praises vocal support
The historic victory sparked wild celebrations among the yellow-clad supporters in the stands. Reflecting on the achievement, Plata said: “We were really looking forward to this before the World Cup began. It feels different today because we struggled so much in the first two matches.
"It’s better this way; it’s a learning experience for us and now we’ll go into the next round even more hungry for glory. This team believes strongly in itself. We have 26 players who will give their all for Ecuador.
"We’ve filled stadiums everywhere, our fans have made us feel at home in every stadium. They deserve this more than anyone. They did their part, they helped us a lot and motivated us.”
Manager Beccacece added: "It’s not about what it means to me; this is for the people. The players have given them this qualification. Let them celebrate and enjoy it."
Germany lament sloppy performance
Despite the defeat, Germany still progressed as group winners ahead of Ivory Coast on goal difference. However, the display drew heavy criticism from the squad leadership. Captain Joshua Kimmich told ARD: "We started well, but then we gave the ball away too cheaply and kept inviting them on. We made it easy for them and let them grow into the game. In the second half, the defeat was deserved."
Striker Denis Undav echoed those concerns, adding: "Ecuador were more aggressive and sharper than we were. That's something we need to learn from and draw the right conclusions. We weren't as direct in our play and we didn't create as many chances."
- AFP
Knockout stage layout clarifies
Ecuador have advanced as one of the best third-placed teams, reaching the knockout rounds for only the second time in their history since 2006. They now face a potential blockbuster tie against England, testing their structural discipline against elite opposition. Julian Nagelsmann’s side must quickly address their defensive complacency and technical sharpness ahead of their own round of 32 fixture in Boston on Monday.