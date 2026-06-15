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Eberechi Eze insists he won't change stuttered penalty run-up if he takes England spot-kick at 2026 World Cup despite Champions League final miss
Refuses to change technique
Eze has confirmed that he will maintain his unique penalty style this summer, despite failing to convert during a high-pressure shootout in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. The 27-year-old is part of Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man squad aiming to end England's 60-year wait for a major international trophy.
When questioned on whether the recent heartbreak in Budapest would prompt a change in his method, Eze was defiant. "No, I think I have taken penalties for a long time and it's part of the journey," he explained. "You have to continue to improve, find new ways to improve. I'm not going to stress too much about it because I know I'm in this position for a reason and all the training behind it."
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Prepared for another shootout
The Three Lions have a complicated history with penalty shootouts, but Eze is ready to step up if the situation arises during the knockout stages in the United States, Mexico, or Canada. He insists that his confidence remains unshaken and that he would embrace the responsibility again.
"If called upon, for sure. Why wouldn't I take it?" Eze stated. "Football is full of everything and you have to try to accept everything as it is, to enjoy it as much as you can. Playing in a Champions League final is where I want to be, it's what I want to do. We'll go for it again next season and if there is a penalty to take then I'll be there again."
Learning from Saka and Rashford
Eze has sought counsel from team-mates Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, booth of whom suffered similar disappointment during the Euro 2020 final. The Arsenal man believes those experiences are vital for growth and has focused on the mental resilience required to perform at the highest level.
"All the big players have missed big penalties, have experienced these type of moments," the forward noted. "I've had messages from everyone to speak on those moments. For me it's not something I wish never happened. I'm grateful it happened. I'm going to grow from it, learn from it and move forward. Honestly before even speaking to them, you can see the way big players carry themselves. You step up, you do what you need to do. If you miss, you miss. If you score, you score. It's having the mentality to keep going. That's part of the journey."
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Winning mentality in the camp
While the Champions League final ended in defeat, Eze arrived at the England camp buoyed by Arsenal’s first Premier League title win since 2004. He believes the winning culture within Tuchel’s squad, filled with players who have achieved club success this term, will be a defining factor in their World Cup campaign.
He concluded: "I think it's important for a player's confidence to have that under your belt, to experience winning, achieving what you set out to achieve. It gives you a different level of confidence and a lot of players experiencing that is only going to help us here. Every year you're one more year experienced and got different things under your belt that are important for the next stage. Winning gives you belief, a trust in yourself that you can go all the way. We'll all be using that for sure."
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