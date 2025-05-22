'He's earned the right' - Ange Postecoglou backed to continue Tottenham job after delivering on defiant second season trophy claim with Europa League win
talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan heaps praise on Postecoglou after Spurs lifted the Europa League trophy by beating Manchester United on Wednesday.
- Postecoglou guided Spurs to Europa League trophy
- Australian backed up second season claim
- Jordan praises under-fire Tottenham manager