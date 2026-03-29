Dzeko and a squad worth as much as Bastoni and Dimarco: everything you need to know about Bosnia, the final hurdle between Italy and the 2026 World Cup

It’s not just Dzeko, though: recent years have seen the emergence of the best Bosnian footballers of all time, such as former Juventus and Roma player Miralem Pjanic, a key figure in Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus side, and former Lazio player Senad Lulic, who scored the winning goal in the historic Coppa Italia final derby victory against Roma in the 2012/2013 season. Among Bosnia’s finest players, however, is undoubtedly the current head coach, Sergej Barbarez, 54, born in the beautiful city of Mostar, the main historical, cultural and economic centre of Herzegovina, at the southern tip of Bosnia, between Croatia and Montenegro. A former midfielder or striker, he has Bosnian, Serbian and Croatian roots, and with 330 appearances, he is the foreign player with the most appearances in the Bundesliga,a feat that earned him a statue in his hometown. Although he began playing for Velez Mostar, in 1992 he moved to Germany, where he was staying with his uncle Mujo when the Yugoslav conflict broke out; his uncle secured him a contract with Hannover. From there, he went on to play for Union Berlin, Hansa Rostock, Borussia Dortmund, Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, spending 16 consecutive seasons in the top flight of German football. He ranks among the players with the most caps for the national team, 47, and among those with the most goals, 17: he became a legend among the Zmajevi when, during a match against Serbia, he had the game stopped three times because Bosnian fans were being targeted by their rivals. He began his coaching career in 2024, taking the helm of the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team, having been loudly called upon by his people for the nationalistic spirit that sets him apart: previously a professional poker player, he is now facing the first major challenge of his managerial career.







