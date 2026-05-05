Dusan Vlahovic contract standoff continues due to striker's key demands after five meetings with Juventus

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, five separate meetings have already taken place between Juventus directors and Milos Vlahovic, the striker's father and representative. During these discussions, the player’s side showed a surprising willingness to compromise on wages, suggesting a short-term renewal with a salary structured similarly to Kenan Yildiz’s deal.

This would see Vlahovic take home roughly €7 million per year - a significant decrease from the €12m he is pocketing for the current campaign.

Despite this apparent concession on salary, no agreement has been reached. The primary sticking points are additional costs, specifically the agent commissions and the signing bonus demanded by the Serbian’s camp.

Juventus are currently standing firm, unwilling to meet these secondary financial demands, which has left the negotiation table in a state of paralysis as the clock ticks down toward the summer transfer window.



