GOAL
Sophia Wilson makes long-anticipated return to USWNT as Emma Hayes names 26-person squad for Japan tests
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Another gold medalist returns
Wilson is back in the mix for the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympics after pregnancy leave, returning as one of the most dangerous attackers in the pool with 58 caps and 24 goals, including three during that gold-medal run. Davidson, meanwhile, slots back into the backline after a 13-month absence due to an ACL injury, adding experience and stability with 67 caps to her name.
The USWNT will face 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup champions Japan three times in April, with Hayes also leaning on a veteran core that includes Lindsey Heaps, Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett - each with more than 100 caps - as she continues shaping the group ahead of the next stretch.
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Squad in full
GOALKEEPERS:
Jane Campbell (Houston Dash, 10), Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 8), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 6)
DEFENDERS:
Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC; 67/3), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 74/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 52/2), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 10/1), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 7/0), Emily Sams (Angel City FC: 9/1), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 115/2), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 7/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 4/0)
MIDFIELDERS:
Sam Coffey (Manchester City, ENG; 44/5), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 173/39), Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 15/1), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 118/27), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 15/5), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 34/10), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 16/1)
FORWARDS:
Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 10/1), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars FC; 4/1), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 52/13), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 17/6), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 18/7), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 29/4), Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns FC; 58/24)
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'It will be great to welcome back Sophia and Tierna'
“As our team continues to evolve, it will be great to welcome back Sophia and Tierna, who are not only great players but also contribute positively to our team environment,” said Hayes.
This roster once again gets Hayes closer to the squad she wants to call on for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. While SheBelieves was a great tournament to assess and build on how a high-level tournament operates, timing-wise, we're getting closer to qualifying time and Hayes is calling on the best 26 to make an impact.
“Japan is undoubtedly one of the top teams in the world, and they are performing at a very high level coming off their Asian Cup title, which was impressive to watch. Playing the same country three times in a row, and especially a team that is as dedicated to their style as Japan, will be a massive test for our team and I’m looking forward to seeing how our team handles the numerous challenges these games will present.”
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What comes next?
The USWNT will begin its three-game series against Japan in San Jose, Calif. at PayPal Park, home of Bay on April 11 followed by a second meeting at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., on April 14. The three-game series will conclude on Friday, April 17 as the USWNT take on Japan at DICK's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo.