Done deal! Real Madrid to sign World Cup-bound right-back as Spanish giants trigger crazily low €20m release clause

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the European transfer market, Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Dumfries. According to Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos have activated the Dutch defender's release clause, which is set at a surprisingly low €20 million. The deal has been given the famous "here we go", signalling that only the final formalities remain before the move is made official.

The deal represents a significant coup for Florentino Perez, as the club has managed to secure a proven international performer without entering into a bidding war. Dumfries, who has been a mainstay for Inter, has already accepted the terms offered by the Spanish giants. With the deal having been closed on Tuesday night, only the formal steps remain before the transfer is officially announced.







