'Don't really miss it that much' - Former USWNT star Ali Krieger is excited to be back at TST, but it's as much about the camaraderie as the actual competition

Krieger's TST squad is a blend of different generations, a reunion and fun - even without enough training time

Ali Krieger, two-time FIFA World Cup Champion and 2023 NWSL Champion, is re-lacing her cleats for TST.

After winning Gotham FC's first NWSL Championship two years ago, she officially retired from professional soccer. Her career didn't particularly stop after that, as she continued on as Gotham's first Club Ambassador and an analyst for ESPN FC.

She's been busy covering NWSL games for futbolW and running around as a parent, but has still managed to squeeze in some training for TST. For many of these former professional players, TST is a great opportunity to reconnect with teammates and, of course, compete for a massive prize.

Krieger's "why" for this tournament is quite simple: Have fun, get together with former teammates, and hopefully win.

"We had our first training session yesterday, and I'm actually really happy to be back on the field," she told INDIVISA. "I've recognized that I don't really miss it that much, if i'm being honest. But I'm happy to be back playing."