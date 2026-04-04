Dominik Szoboszlai involved in heated confrontation with Liverpool fans after humiliating Manchester City defeat

Social media was quickly flooded with footage of the incident, with supporters questioning the midfielder's attitude during such a difficult period for the club.

X user @Ayodelebiodun wrote: "Imagine how audacious you must be to play so badly, lose 4-0 and somehow make it about fans who probably spent all their wages, travelled halfway across the country to support you losers. What brats these players are."

Another Reds fan, @ianyoungkop, said: "Getting a bit above his station this pr*ck".

"I'm Szoboszlai biggest fan but he needs to apologise for this," @Corballyred wrote. "How can he be questioning the fans commitment when the players look like they are not arsed and run around like it's a testimonial."

The criticism did not stop there, as another disgruntled supporter labelled him "such an arrogant player", while another added: "Travelling fans pay your wages, clap and get down the tunnel, theatrics don't work with the supporters."