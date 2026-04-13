'I feel exactly as they do' - Dominik Szoboszlai apologises for 'misunderstanding' with Liverpool fans as midfielder explains shrug after Man City humiliation

Ahead of the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final against PSG, Szoboszlai was asked about the contentious moment earlier this month, saying: "Maybe it was a misunderstanding between me and the fans. I didn’t mean it in a bad way and I know what the club means for the fans and what fans mean for the club.

"We do everything for the fans and if it was a misunderstanding, I apologise. They can understand that I am feeling exactly the same way that they do. We are with them and hopefully they are with us."