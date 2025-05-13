This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Atletico San Luis v Mazatlan FC - Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Domènec Torrent and Gabriel Milito reportedly emerge as final candidates to coach Chivas, Guillermo Almada out of the race

Liga MXD. TorrentG. MilitoCD Guadalajara

The Spanish coach has already interviewed with Monterrey, and the Argentine is also a priority for Boca Juniors.

  • Torrent parted ways with San Luis after finishing 15th in the Clausura 2025
  • Milito had 23 wins, 20 draws, and 19 defeats with Atlético Mineiro
  • Chivas are scheduled to return to training on May 21
