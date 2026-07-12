‘Do whatever it takes!’ - Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Ines Garcia makes Justin Bieber-themed World Cup plea to Spain & Barcelona superstar

Spain's impressive run to the semi-finals of the World Cup has captivated a nation, but for Yamal's partner, the stakes have just been raised significantly. Following FIFA's announcement regarding the entertainment lineup for the final, the influencer made it clear that she expects to be at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

The Seville-born influencer posted a message directed at Yamal that quickly went viral. In a playful yet urgent tone, she wrote to her partner: "My love, do whatever it takes to reach the final. Do you hear me?? Whatever it takes!"