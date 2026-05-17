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'He can do that in a nightclub!' - Roy Keane slams William Osula for Michael Jackson goal celebration during Newcastle's win over West Ham
Keane criticises Osula's celebration
Keane was far from impressed with Osula after the 22-year-old doubled Newcastle’s lead in their 3-1 win against West Ham at St James' Park. Following his strike, which was set up by Jacob Ramsey, the forward was handed a white glove from the sidelines. Once the team huddle dispersed, he performed a choreographed routine mimicking Michael Jackson’s iconic leg kick. While the home supporters loved the display, Keane delivered a scathing verdict at half-time, questioning the professionalism of the young forward.
'Time and a place!'
Watching the replays alongside presenter Mark Chapman and fellow pundit Micah Richards, Keane acknowledged the player's flexibility but quickly dismissed the antics. The former Manchester United captain stated: "I mean it's not a bad little move, don't get me wrong." His trademark deadpan delivery left his colleagues in stitches, but he immediately followed up with a stern critique of the timing and location of the routine. Keane added: "He can move, the kid, but time and a place. He can do that in a nightclub tonight in Newcastle."
Newcastle leave West Ham facing relegation
Unfazed by any backlash, Osula scored again, taking his tally to nine goals this season. Despite the 3-1 win, Newcastle sit 11th in the Premier League with 49 points, with European qualification all but out of reach heading into the final game of the season. Brentford hold the Conference League spot in eighth place with 52 points, followed by Sunderland on 51. Chelsea, Everton, and Fulham also share 49 points. Meanwhile, West Ham remain in the relegation zone in 18th place with 36 points. Their survival requires beating Leeds at home and hoping Tottenham, on 38 points from 36 games, lose their remaining matches against Chelsea and Everton.
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What comes next?
Heading into the final weekend, Newcastle face a daunting away trip against Fulham, hoping for a miracle to secure European football. Conversely, West Ham are praying for Tottenham to stumble as they fight for Premier League survival. Osula will aim to maintain his clinical form, and perhaps bust out more moves to the delight of the Newcastle faithful.