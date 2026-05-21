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Khaled Mahmoud

Djed Spence set to play in protective mask due to broken jaw after elbow from Liam Delap in Tottenham's defeat to Chelsea

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Djed Spence is prepared to soldier on despite suffering a painful broken jaw after a challenge from Liam Delap during Tottenham's Premier League defeat against Chelsea. As a result of the injury, the full-back is reportedly expected to feature in a custom-made protective mask for Spurs' final game of the season at home to Everton.

  • Spence suffers significant jaw injury

    According to The Athletic, Spence has been diagnosed with a broken jaw following a physical encounter in Spurs' 2-1 Premier League defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday. The injury occurred during a flashpoint in the match where Spence was caught by a stray elbow from Delap, leading to immediate concern from the medical staff on the touchline.

    Spence later shared footage of the incident on social media, with a series of laughing emojis in the caption. Despite the severity of the fracture, the former Middlesbrough man is determined to remain available for Roberto De Zerbi’s side heading into the final weekend of the campaign. Medical experts are set to fill Spence with a specialized protective mask, a common sight in modern football for players looking to return to action quickly following facial trauma.

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    Spurs injury list

    With Tottenham preparing for their final fixture of the campaign against Everton, having Spence available - who has featured in 43 games across all competitions for Spurs this season - is a significant boost for the coaching staff. The north London club’s reliance on him becomes even more critical given the widespread injury crisis currently sidelineing key stars, including Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus, Ben Davies, Xavi Simons, and Cristian Romero, at such a crucial juncture of the season.

  • Tottenham’s survival race on the final day

    Tottenham find themselves locked in a fierce battle with West Ham United to avoid relegation from the Premier League ahead of the final weekend. While the Hammers are under immense pressure to secure all three points against Leeds United just to stand a chance of survival - knowing even a victory might not be enough - Spurs hold a much stronger position to retain their top-flight status.

    To cross the finish line, Spurs will need a fully fit squad as Tottenham prepare to host Everton in a crucial season-ender. A victory at home would mathematically guarantee their safety, but thanks to a vastly superior goal difference, a draw against the Toffees should also be more than enough to secure Premier League football for next season.

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    Spurs in control despite Chelsea defeat

    Although Tottenham suffered a defeat against Chelsea in their latest game, their survival hopes were boosted by West Ham’s 3-1 loss away at Newcastle United. This crucial turn of events gives Spurs a strong chance to avoid relegation from the Premier League for the first time since 1977. Their struggles come during a historic year in north London, which also saw their bitter rivals Arsenal clinch the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.

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