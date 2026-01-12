Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano was meant to define San Diego FC - instead, he leaves as a costly mistake

It remains unclear exactly who said what to whom in the locker room during San Diego FC’s clash with the Houston Dynamo on the eve of last year’s playoffs. What is clear is this: nearly three months on, the club has acknowledged that star man Chucky Lozano was involved in what it described as a “verbal altercation.” That incident saw him removed from the starting XI for the entirety of San Diego’s playoff run, which ended in a Conference Finals defeat. Now, the club has confirmed that Lozano - their highest-profile Designated Player - will leave San Diego on Friday.

"We’ve had a lot of conversations with Hirving and his representatives over the offseason and last year,” sporting director Tyler Heaps told reporters. “We communicated that he will not be part of our sporting plan moving forward. This wasn’t a decision taken lightly.”

The cause-and-effect chain remains somewhat opaque. What is clear, however, is the outcome: San Diego moved on, looked functional without him, and now appear determined to sever ties altogether. Lozano remains in training, but as things stand, he is no longer central to the club’s plans.

And it all reflects poorly on nearly everyone involved. San Diego invested heavily. Lozano saw a chance at a comfortable final chapter slip away. And Sporting Director Tyler Heaps, who engineered the signing that defined the club’s launch, will always have this deal attached to his tenure.

Sure, Lozano produced in goals and assists. But at the end of the day, results, impact, and image matter far more for Designated Players. And Lozano’s failure to fully deliver, combined with his impending exit, has left his stint in Southern California falling well short of expectations for all involved.