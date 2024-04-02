Disgraced ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves appears to reconnect with model wife Joana Sanz one week after being released from prison on €1 million bail as she shares intimate image seemingly showing matching tattoos
Disgraced ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves appears to have reconnected with his model wife Joana Sanz after being released from prison on €1 million bail.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Brazilian sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars
- Has served 15 months in prison
- Provisional release includes a number of court-imposed terms