'Difficult and a disaster!' - Cristian Romero calls for 'silence' at Tottenham after another embarrassing defeat leaves Thomas Frank's job in doubt

World Cup-winning Argentine fronted up to the media afterwards, saying in a rare interview that was delivered in English: “Obviously another lose [sic] a game at home, for me only one message for the fans, thank you for always staying with us.

“It is difficult and also a disaster moment for us, but especially in this moment, we need silence. Back tomorrow in training work, work hard every day and stay together. In three days we have another big match and this moment it is really silence and work hard.”

Spurs will be back in Champions League action on Tuesday when playing host to German giants Borussia Dortmund. They remain in the hunt for a top-eight finish and automatic progression in Europe, despite already being dumped out of Carabao Cup and FA Cup competition domestically.

Tottenham will be without new signing Conor Gallagher against Dortmund, due to eligibility rules, while Dutch centre-half Micky van de Ven is suspended and midfield duo Archie Gray and Joao Palhinha remain fitness doubts. Welsh defender Ben Davies picked up an injury against the Hammers.

With Spurs sat 11th in the Champions League standings, and a meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt still to come, Romero added on the need to keep looking forward: “After the game, go to dressing room and speak the same.

“It is a difficult moment, it is like a disaster but Champions League, we have another big opportunity to maybe win and go to top eight and go to the next round. That's the most important thing.”

