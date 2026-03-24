'Totally different manager now' - Frank Lampard would do an 'amazing job' at Chelsea if called back for third coaching spell, claims ex-Premier League rival

Former Manchester United midfielder Butt believes the Chelsea hierarchy should consider a sensational return for Lampard if Rosenior is dismissed. Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Butt argued that Lampard's first stint at Stamford Bridge was hampered by circumstances beyond his control. He suggests that the experience gained at Coventry, combined with his existing affinity with the Blues' faithful, makes him a far more prepared candidate for the role now.

Butt stated: “Do you think if Frank Lampard gets promotion with Coventry they could go back in for Frank? He got the job too early the first time I think. He had the transfer embargo so he had to use a lot of young players. It wouldn’t be a stupid thing to go and get Frank Lampard back in charge of Chelsea for me. He’s done a great job at Coventry. He’s got a bit more experience now and he probably made a few mistakes. He would be a totally different manager now. He would find it easier working with better players, easier for him to get his messages across to more technical players. I think he’d do an amazing job, I really do.”