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Dietmar Hamann bizarrely claims 'jury's out' on Harry Kane's ability to deliver at major tournaments after England captain's brace in World Cup win over Croatia
Hamann doubts Kane's impact against elite opposition
Hamann offered a scathing assessment of the forward's international pedigree following the Group L opener in North America. The German pundit argued that the 32-year-old still needs to prove he can step up when it really matters in the knockout stages against the absolute elite teams in world football.
Speaking on RTE Sport, the former midfielder pulled no punches regarding Kane's supposed limitations, saying: "I think he's scored eight goals in the group stages – two against Tunisia, three against Panama and a penalty against Colombia. He's the captain and he's there to score goals in the knockout games. The jury's out. I want to see him do it against France and Brazil. Whether he's capable of doing it, we don't know yet."
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Lack of pace a concern for the Three Lions
Beyond the statistics, Hamann expressed concerns regarding Kane’s tactical fit in the latter stages of the competition, where games are often decided on the counter-attack. The German suggested that Kane's lack of blistering speed could be a hindrance when Thomas Tuchel's side comes up against the tournament favourites in the knockout rounds, regardless of his clinical finishing ability.
Hamann elaborated on his assessment by saying: "He scores an awful lot of goals, but in Munich every centre forward scores goals. It doesn't matter if he scores 25 or 35; they're going to win the league. I think there are a few centre forwards in the tournament I'd rather have than him. In tournament football you can score on the counter-attack, but he's not going to do that. At some stage in the tournament, you need pace, and he simply hasn't got it. His finishing is probably the best in the world, but does he get in these positions against Germany, Brazil and France? I'm not too sure."
Redefining the record books in Dallas
The clinical performance from the England captain on the pitch told a completely different story as Thomas Tuchel's side proved too powerful for Croatia in the second half. The veteran frontman netted a first-half penalty on a second attempt before restoring the lead with a bullet header, paving the way for Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford to secure all three points.
The crucial brace marked the striker's ninth and tenth World Cup goals, seeing him equal the national record set by former Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary Lineker. Furthermore, the double immediately placed him level with rivals Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race for the 2026 tournament after their respective opening matches, sitting just behind Lionel Messi, who hit a hat-trick against Algeria.
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Tuchel's half-time speech sparks second-half surge
The victory also provided a glimpse into the immediate tactical impact of the new managerial setup after England twice let their lead slip before the interval through goals from Martin Baturina and Petar Musa. Thomas Tuchel managed to completely galvanise the squad during the break, inspiring a far more dominant display in the second 45 minutes.
Kane revealed how the German coach's tactical instructions shifted the mindset of the players before they went out to seal the win. "He just told us to let the shackles off. To calm down. Kind of, what are we scared of? Let's just go," the skipper added. "He just kind of said what's the worst that can happen? Let's just show the world who we can be."
Striker responds to intense Golden Boot competition
Kane was vocal about the importance of hitting the ground running in North America after enduring a long build-up to the tournament. The forward feels that the presence of other world-class marksmen at the tournament only serves to elevate his own game on the global stage.
Speaking to reporters post-match in Dallas, Kane emphasised his desire to establish an early rhythm. "As a striker, I just wanted to get myself on the scoresheet as early as possible," Kane said. "I think that competition helps me to push my levels. That's what the World Cup's for – for the best players to play at the highest level."
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