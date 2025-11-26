+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Arsenal FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Chirayu Parmar

Diego Simeone's next job? Atletico Madrid coach admits he imagines future with Serie A giants as he closes in on 15 years with Spanish giants

Diego Simeone has fuelled speculation about his long-term future after openly admitting he can “imagine coaching Inter one day." The Atletico Madrid boss, now in his 14th season, made the confession ahead of a crucial Champions League meeting with the Nerazzurri - a moment that has reignited old ties and sparked fresh questions about what comes after his successful era in Spain.

  • Simeone stirs future talk before high-stakes Inter clash

    The build-up to Atletico's Champions League showdown with Inter was already intense but Simeone turned it into global headline material. Speaking on the eve of the match at the Metropolitano, the Argentine coach revisited his emotional bond with the Nerazzurri, where he spent two seasons as a player between 1997 and 1999.

    His comments arrive during a turbulent European campaign for Atletico, marked by strong wins against Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Saint-Gilloise but also damaging defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal. With qualification still uncertain, the club’s margin for error is slim, making the Nerazzurri's visit a defining moment in their season.

    And yet, instead of cooling the atmosphere, Simeone chose to heat it up, hinting at what could be his next chapter. That set the stage for his most eye-catching admission of the night.

    • Advertisement
  • RCD Espanyol de Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Simeone admits he imagines coaching Inter

    Before addressing tactical matters, Simeone was asked directly about rumours linking him to Inter. The 55-year-old didn’t hide behind diplomacy and gave one of the clearest answers of his managerial career.

    Introducing his remarks with calm assurance, Simeone acknowledged both his past at the club and his long-term ambition. “It doesn’t depend on just me, but in my coaching career I can imagine myself managing Inter one day. I think it will happen one day,” he said.

    The statement echoed a sentiment he has carried privately for years, but rarely expressed aloud. In Madrid, it landed like a bombshell; in Milan, it was heard like a promise.

    Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!

  • Praise for Inter and deeper implications for Atletico

    The Argentine didn’t stop at expressing affection he went on to shower praise on Inter’s current squad and project. He highlighted how strongly the San Siro side have developed, stressing their consistency, structure and attacking clarity. “They play very well, they have personality and they have a clear idea of how to attack. The squad is incredible. Against Milan they were proactive. They didn't finish, but they could have won. They deserved it. We have to take the game to a place where we know we can beat them.”

    He then underlined their recent pedigree in Europe, placing them at the top of the continent’s contenders, adding: “In the Champions League, the numbers speak for themselves. They've played two finals. They're one of the favorites to win and demonstrate their strength, as they have done so far.”

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO MADRID-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Long contract at Atletico, but a future with Inter remains open

    On paper, there is no immediate drama. Simeone is tied to Atletico until 2027, and Inter are thriving under their current manager. No short-term change is expected. But sentiment matters and Simeone has now publicly outlined what could be his next step after closing his long chapter with the Rojiblancos. 

    The Spanish side have spent big on transfers in recent years and those above Simeone believe it is time to deliver trophies, having failed to do so since 2021, with the club's president saying in the summer that they are aiming to win the Champions League. Failure to beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to another domestic title, at least, could see pressure build on the Argentine as the season wears on.

    For the time being, though, he remains the undisputed leader of Atletico’s most successful era. He has coached the club for nearly 15 consecutive years, delivering league titles, Champions League finals, and a modern identity built on emotional intensity and structure. Yet after this press conference, one thing feels clearer than ever: whenever the Inter bench becomes available, Simeone already sees himself there.

Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Inter crest
Inter
INT