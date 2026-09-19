AFP
'Huge respect' - Simeone plays down past grudges with Mourinho ahead of Madrid Derby showdown
A renewed rivalry at the Metropolitano
The spotlight of La Liga turns to the capital this weekend as Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid in a clash that sees Simeone and Mourinho share the touchline for the first time since 2014. Mourinho's side currently sits two points ahead of Atletico after six matches, with both Madrid rivals trailing early pace-setters Barcelona.
Memories of their previous encounters remain vivid for many fans, particularly the 2014 Champions League semi-final where Simeone's side famously dumped Mourinho's Chelsea out of the competition. However, the Argentine coach was quick to move past historical narratives during his pre-match duties. 'I'm not one to dwell on [things from] many years ago. I have huge respect for Mourinho; I've been an admirer of his for a long time, I've followed him and watched him,' Simeone told reporters during a press conference on Saturday.
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Mutual admiration amidst the tension
Despite the fierce nature of the Madrid Derby, Simeone was keen to emphasize the professional bond he shares with the Real Madrid head coach. The two managers - who have met six times previously, with Mourinho winning the first three before failing to taste victory again - have defined an era of European football with their pragmatic and intense styles. Simeone claimed two wins in those encounters, most notably their last Madrid Derby showdown in the 2012–13 Copa del Rey final, as both coaches often drew comparisons for their defensive solidity and motivational prowess.
The Atleti boss expressed his hope that Sunday's encounter would be a fitting addition to their shared history of competitive battles. Continuing his praise for the former Inter and Porto manager, Simeone added: 'He knows the regard I have for him. Hopefully we can compete tomorrow as we have done when we've faced him.'
Selection dilemmas and injury concerns
Atletico Madrid enter the contest grappling with several issues in the final third. The club's summer transfer window was headlined by the pursuit of Julian Alvarez, but the former Manchester City man has seen his involvement limited recently. With Alexander Sorloth sidelined through injury, the goalscoring burden has shifted toward new signing Jonathan David, who has impressed with two goals in his last two appearances for the Rojiblancos.
Alvarez has not featured in recent La Liga outings against Real Sociedad and Osasuna, leading to questions about his match fitness and tactical integration. 'He'll be with us,' Simeone confirmed when asked about the Argentine forward's availability for the derby. 'Later we'll decide whether he starts, or comes on in the second half.'
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Neutralizing the Real Madrid threat
Tactically, Simeone is wary of the devastating speed Real Madrid possess on the counter-attack. Mourinho has refined Los Blancos into a clinical unit that thrives on pouncing when opponents lose focus - a form that has seen them suffer just one defeat all season, at Real Betis, while coming off a 3-2 victory at Elche on Tuesday. Simeone highlighted the specific threat posed by Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, noting that any technical errors in the middle of the park could prove fatal for Atletico's chances of securing a home victory.
Analyzing the strengths of his opponents, Simeone pointed out the danger of the transition phase, where Real Madrid have looked particularly dominant this term. 'They're better in transition than us,' Simeone admitted while praising Mourinho's tactical setup. 'When there's a loss of possession, they look for [Kylian] Mbappe and Vinicius [Junior]; they play to that strength. We have to read the game well and not allow any turnovers, so we don't allow them to use those transitions.'
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