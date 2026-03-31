Diego Maradona's home transformed into soup kitchen after iconic World Cup winner's death

The former home of Maradona in Villa Fiorito, a poor neighbourhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, is being used to help those in need of food.

While the property no longer belongs to the family of the one-time World Cup winner, it remains a site of immense cultural significance. A mural is still seen on the facade, depicting Maradona alongside the words "The House of God," and the home was declared a national historic site in 2021.

The current owner lent the dirt yard to a group of volunteers to set up a soup kitchen, ensuring the location continues to serve the people of the community where the legendary forward first honed his skills.

The Argentina legend tragically passed away at the age of 60 in November 2020, but his legacy in his home town remains as strong as ever through this new charitable initiative.



