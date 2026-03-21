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'If Diego Maradona is God, Scott McTominay is Jesus!' - Argentina legend's son hails Scotland hero as Napoli's second-greatest ever player
McTominay still Napoli's hero
McTominay continues to shine at Napoli following his incredible debut season that saw the club crowned champions of Italy once again. The Scotland international has 11 goals already this season in all competitions and scored the winning goal as they beat Cagliari 1-0 on Friday. The victory has manager Antonio Conte once again believing his team can finish top of the pile again as they closed the gap on leaders Inter to six points. The Nerazzurri do have a game in hand on their title rivals and can extend their lead once more on Sunday against Fiorentina.
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Maradona Jr says 'McTominay is Jesus'
McTominay's impressive showings in Italy have already drawn plenty of praise. Fans have already shown their love for the former United star by dedicating a shrine to McTominay in the historic heart of the city. Club legend Diego Maradona also features in murals across Napoli, and the Argentina legend's son has now waxed lyrical about the Scotland midfielder. He told Televomero: "After my father, McTominay is the most influential player in Napoli's history. In Naples, we had God; for me, McTominay is Jesus. He's a fundamental player."
McTominay 'more complete' at Napoli
Conte has claimed that McTominay has become a more complete player in Italy after leaving Manchester United. The Italian said: "He feels more complete and knowledgeable and he's reaching a key stage in his career where he needs to decide his direction. He never had a primary role at Man United, while here we gave him one. He's worked hard and now he's a complete player. His improvement has been shared by the whole team."
McTominay has also revealed how he's improved by playing in Serie A. He explained: "At Napoli, I grew both from a tactical and a physical point of view. Tactically, Italy is different from the Premier League. I had to adapt and learn very quickly how to play, what movements to make, how to free myself, how to become a problem in the opponent's area and also how to defend. A nice learning curve and I enjoyed every minute."
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McTominay to stay at Napoli?
McTominay's form has led to speculation about a potential return to the Premier League. However, Napoli’s sporting director Giovanni Manna is hoping to keep hold of the midfield star. He told DAZN before the win over Cagliari: “Scott still has two years left on his contract; we have an extremely healthy and transparent relationship with him and his representatives. He has expressed a desire to stay at Napoli; we are discussing it, but we are in no rush – this is not the time to turn it into a media circus. He is very important to us; we know this and we appreciate his value.”
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