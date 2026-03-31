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'I did what I had to do!' - Joao Felix insists he has no regrets over Chelsea exit after being restored to 'natural position' at Al-Nassr
Rebirth in the desert
Since completing a €50 million (£44m/$58m) move to Al-Nassr in July 2025, Felix has undergone quite the transformation. The 26-year-old has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in just 26 league appearances, a significant improvement from his disappointing performance in the Premier League. During two spells at Chelsea- one on loan and one as a permanent £42 million signing - Felix managed just 11 goals across 40 games. Though he was part of the squad that lifted the Conference League trophy, he often found himself on the periphery of the starting eleven. His move to Riyadh followed a brief loan at AC Milan, marking a definitive end to a frustrating period in European football where his tactical fit was constantly questioned.
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No regrets over London departure
Felix remains complimentary of his former employers but is adamant that leaving London was necessary to secure the consistent playing time he craved. He suggested that his creative instincts were often stifled at Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, where he frequently struggled as a makeshift winger or isolated striker rather than playing in his preferred central attacking midfield role.
Reflecting on his resurgence in Saudi Arabia, Felix stated: "My time at Chelsea was lovely; it is a top club. I felt good there. I just moved because I wanted to play often. I did what I had to do. The move was positive; I'm happy; I'm enjoying football. That's the most important thing.
"I'm happy at Al-Nassr. We are having a fantastic season. I hope to win the league; we are close to that. We have eight games left, and we are in first place. I've been playing regularly and getting plenty of minutes. I'm playing in my natural position - the one where I stood out at Benfica - and in a system that suits me very well. I have complete confidence in myself, especially when playing in my position."
The Jorge Jesus factor
The presence of Portuguese manager Jesus has been a deciding factor in Felix’s resurgence, alongside the opportunity to unite with national team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at club level. Felix credit’s Jesus’ tactical demands for helping him regain confidence.
Reflecting on his new environment, Felix added: "I'd already worked with Cristiano quite a few times with the national team, and he's just the same - always very professional. I'd heard countless stories about manager Jorge Jesus. He's a different kind of manager, a great manager and an excellent person, too. I've learned a lot from him; he's helped me a great deal and I can only thank him."
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The final push for silverware
Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League with 67 points from 26 matches, holding a narrow three-point cushion over Al-Hilal as they enter a defining April run against Al-Najma, Al-Akhdoud, Al-Ettifaq, and Al-Ahli. Following this high-stakes period, Felix and his team-mates must maintain their elite output through a final May schedule against Al-Qadsiah, Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab, and Damac to secure the title. Felix will also be hoping to make Portugal's final squad for the World Cup.