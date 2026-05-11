AFP
Dick Advocaat to make surprise return as Curacao boss three months after resigning with ex-Netherlands in line to break World Cup record
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A dramatic comeback for the Little General
In a stunning turn of events, Advocaat is set to return to the dugout as Curacao head coach per direct. The 78-year-old had originally resigned from his role as head coach in February due to family circumstances, but improved health news regarding his daughter has paved the way for a sensational comeback.
He replaces Fred Rutten, who has stepped aside to allow the former Netherlands boss to resume his project.
The decision comes after significant pressure from the playing squad and influential sponsors who were keen to see the man who secured qualification lead them in the finals. Advocaat will be on the bench on June 14 in Houston when Curacao makes its historic debut on the world stage against Germany, ensuring he oversees the culmination of the work he started during the qualifying campaign.
Player power and sponsor influence
The return of the 'Little General' was heavily influenced by the Curacao internationals. Following two friendly defeats in March against China and Australia, the squad’s player council held an emotional call with federation president Gilbert Martina, making it clear they preferred Advocaat’s methods over Rutten’s.
The players had reportedly found the transition to Rutten’s expanded technical staff, which included several new assistants and medical personnel, to be difficult.
Financial pressure also played a role in the federation's decision-making process. Atilay Uslu, the owner of major sponsor Corendon, backed the players' demands and threatened to pull nearly €1 million in annual funding if the coaching change was not made.
While the FFK initially insisted that Rutten would remain in charge, the combination of player unrest and the potential loss of vital commercial backing eventually made Rutten’s position untenable.
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Fred Rutten steps down
Faced with an unworkable environment just weeks before the tournament begins, Rutten confirmed his departure over the weekend. The former PSV and Schalke boss acknowledged that the atmosphere was no longer conducive to professional success.
Rutten was scheduled to present the final World Cup squad in Willemstad this week but did not board the flight from Amsterdam once the decision was finalized.
In a farewell statement, Rutten expressed his regrets over the situation but insisted that stepping away was the only logical move for the good of the team. "There must not be a climate that damages healthy professional relationships within the team or staff," he explained. "Therefore, resigning is the right decision. Time is of the essence and Curacao must move forward. I regret how things turned out, but I wish everyone the best."
Record-breaking World Cup awaits
By returning to the helm, Advocaat is now on track to secure a unique place in football history. At 78, he will become the oldest manager to ever lead a team at a World Cup finals, surpassing the record currently held by Otto Rehhagel.
Advocaat has maintained that he was always available if the nation needed him, stressing that the initiative for his return came entirely from the players he previously led to qualification.