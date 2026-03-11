Diagnoses for Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala and Jonas Urbig are in: FC Bayern must do without the trio for the time being

Musiala, meanwhile, is suffering from "pain in his left ankle, which he injured in the summer," the club announced. He should therefore be able to return to team training soon. Musiala is still in the recovery phase after breaking his fibula in the summer.

Goalkeeper Urbig suffered a concussion in the last scene of the game and Munich's only goal. The 22-year-old collided heavily with Atalanta's Nikola Krstovic before Mario Pasalic scored the final goal with a rebound. Sporting director Max Eberl later explained that Urbig had been "a little dazed" and "now has a huge headache, of course".

All three will be unavailable for next Saturday's match against Bayer Leverkusen, which means Sven Ulreich will most likely be in goal for the record champions. In addition to Urbig, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is also out again with a torn muscle fibre he sustained last week. The 16-year-old keeper Leonard Prescott, who was in the Bayern squad for the first time in Bergamo, could be on the bench.