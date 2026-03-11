The trio suffered health setbacks in the closing stages of an otherwise outstanding 6–1 (3–0) win over Atalanta Bergamo in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.
Diagnoses for Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala and Jonas Urbig are in: FC Bayern must do without the trio for the time being
Davies, who had to be substituted in tears just 20 minutes after coming on, suffered a strain to his hamstring. He had already suffered a torn muscle fibre there in mid-February, shortly after his comeback from a cruciate ligament rupture. It is quite possible that the Canadian's reaction was so emotional in view of this latest setback.
Davies is likely to be out for several weeks, but his participation in the World Cup in his own country should not be in jeopardy.
Musiala, meanwhile, is suffering from "pain in his left ankle, which he injured in the summer," the club announced. He should therefore be able to return to team training soon. Musiala is still in the recovery phase after breaking his fibula in the summer.
Goalkeeper Urbig suffered a concussion in the last scene of the game and Munich's only goal. The 22-year-old collided heavily with Atalanta's Nikola Krstovic before Mario Pasalic scored the final goal with a rebound. Sporting director Max Eberl later explained that Urbig had been "a little dazed" and "now has a huge headache, of course".
All three will be unavailable for next Saturday's match against Bayer Leverkusen, which means Sven Ulreich will most likely be in goal for the record champions. In addition to Urbig, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is also out again with a torn muscle fibre he sustained last week. The 16-year-old keeper Leonard Prescott, who was in the Bayern squad for the first time in Bergamo, could be on the bench.