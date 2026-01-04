Getty
'Devastated' Leeds confirm supporter died after medical emergency at Elland Road ahead of Man Utd fixture
Leeds confirm tragic news at Elland Road
The fan in question has not been named, but it has been confirmed that their life was lost while doing what they love - following their team in action. The game went ahead as planned, with it only being revealed afterwards that a Whites follower had died.
An official statement read: “Leeds United is devastated to confirm that a supporter sadly passed away following a medical emergency ahead of today's game. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with the family and friends of the supporter at this exceptionally difficult time.”
Medical emergencies at several games
No further details have been revealed at this time. The incident did, however, take place just 24 hours after Leeds’ Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield United confirmed that a supporter passed away during their Championship victory over Leicester at Bramall Lane.
Shortly after Leeds’ game with Manchester United came to an end, Fulham’s Premier League home date with Liverpool saw kick-off pushed back due a medical emergency in the crowd.
Leeds hold Man Utd at Elland Road
Leeds’ meeting with United ended 1-1, with USMNT star Brenden Aaronson seeing his opening goal cancelled out by Brazil international forward Matheus Cunha - with both efforts being recorded in the space of three minutes just past the hour mark.
Whites boss Daniel Farke told reporters afterwards, with Leeds playing with pride and passion once again: “First of all I have to say I’m proud of the lads because it was of course tricky circumstances for us. We had to go over the line two and a half days ago to get a hard-earned clean sheet (at Liverpool).
“And then without several key players for today to face a side of the calibre of Man Utd and by the way, everybody tells you how big this game is – the most important game in the recent history of Leeds United.
“So for that I’m very proud of the mentality of my players to show resilience again. We showed another very competitive and really good performance. I think football-wise was probably not our best day. But nevertheless we found a way to be competitive again and for that there is even a slight disappointment that we didn’t take all three points, if I’m really honest.”
Farke added on Leeds being unbeaten through seven matches that have included two clashes with Liverpool, a visit from Chelsea and a home date with United: “Perhaps this says also a lot – if you are seven games unbeaten on Premier League level as a newly-promoted side and are even disappointed with just a draw against Man United, (with) many key players missing. But I can’t help myself. This feeling is there. I think it was definitely possible to win this game.”
Leeds fixtures : Next up for the Whites
Leeds remain 16th in the Premier League table, but have opened up an eight-point gap on the relegation zone. They face another tough test on Wednesday when travelling to Newcastle, before then heading to Derby in the FA Cup third round.
