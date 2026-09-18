Massive pay rise! PSG table huge new deal for Desire Doue

PSG have officially opened talks with Doue over a lucrative new long-term contract. According to reports from L'Equipe, the reigning back-to-back European champions have presented the 21-year-old with a bumper deal that would keep him at the Parc des Princes until June 2032.

Doue's current contract is not set to expire until the summer of 2029, but the French giants are eager to lock down the attacking midfielder well in advance. The youngster has already made four appearances in Ligue 1 this season, firmly cementing his place as a trusted option in Enrique's tactical setup.