'We were up to the challenge' - Goalscorer Desire Doue praises ruthless PSG after ending Barcelona's 11-game unbeaten run in Champions League classic

Nineteen-year-old full-back Xavi Espart levelled at the near post 10 minutes after the restart, only for Lucas Hernandez to restore the hosts' advantage with a towering header from a corner. Although Lamine Yamal skipped past Warren Zaire-Emery to make it 2-2, Vitinha chested down a clearance to volley home less than two minutes later before Fabian Ruiz converted Achraf Hakimi's low cross.

Victory takes the holders to 14 goals after three fixtures, matching Arsenal's 2010-11 record while becoming the first side since Barcelona between September 2016 and March 2017 to net at least four times in three straight home games in the competition.

Highlighting his team's ability to respond instantly whenever the visitors drew level, Doue added: "No matter what happens during the game, we try and stay focused every time. We know our qualities, we know we can score at any moment, whether that's immediately after conceding a goal, or straight after scoring one ourselves, we are able to stay focused on what we have to do and tonight we did it well."