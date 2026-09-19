AFP
Barcelona chief Deco confirms major contract breakthroughs for Raphinha, Marc Bernal & Xavi Espart
Triple renewal boost for Blaugrana
Barcelona are moving swiftly to secure the core of their first-team squad and the brightest talents from La Masia. During the club's General Assembly, Deco announced that major breakthroughs have been made in negotiations with Raphinha, Bernal, and Espart. The trio represent both the current leadership and the future of the Catalan giants, with the club eager to avoid any uncertainty regarding their long-term commitments.
The news comes as a major statement of intent from the Barca hierarchy, who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to manage the club's delicate financial situation while remaining competitive on the pitch. That stability has paid immediate dividends, with Barcelona making a blistering start to the season - winning all six of their opening La Liga fixtures while scoring 28 goals, alongside a victory over Feyenoord in their Champions League opener. Deco's presentation highlighted that these renewals are part of a broader strategy to maintain long-term success.
- AFP
Raphinha commits to long-term future
Perhaps the most significant news for the immediate first team is the extension for Brazilian winger Raphinha. The 29-year-old has become an indispensable figure for Hansi Flick and currently wears the captain's armband - a role he has backed up with incredible form, registering 11 goals and three assists in just seven appearances across all competitions this season. Deco confirmed that a deal is now in place to keep the former Leeds United man in Catalonia until 2030, adding two years to his previous agreement which was due to expire in 2028.
Discussing the progress of the talks, Deco was transparent about how close the agreement is to being officially signed. As quoted by Mundo Deportivo, the sporting director said: 'We are quite close to renewing Raphinha's contract. I can say here, publicly, that yesterday afternoon we agreed to renew Raphinha's contract for more years. I think Rapha will be with us for the next four years.'
La Masia starlets set for extensions
Beyond the senior ranks, Deco also confirmed that two of the club's most promising young talents, Bernal and Espart, are on the verge of signing improved terms. Bernal, who has caught the eye as a deep-lying midfielder with seven appearances and two assists across all competitions this season, is expected to extend his stay until 2031. Meanwhile, full-back Espart is set to mirror Raphinha's commitment by signing a deal that runs until 2030.
Deco explained the club's philosophy regarding academy graduates, acknowledging the difficult balancing act of managing so much talent. 'Every young player dreams of playing for the club, but they cannot all fit in. We have rights over them so that we can maintain control,' he explained.
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Deco praises legends
The sporting director also took a moment to reflect on the impact of departing stars, offering high praise for Robert Lewandowski - who left for Chicago Fire this summer - and Marcus Rashford, who returned to Manchester United following a successful loan spell last season. Deco was vocal about the contributions of both forwards, stating: 'Rashford gave us a spectacular level of performance last season, while Lewandowski is a club legend and the best striker of the last 15 years.'
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