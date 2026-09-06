Declan Rice reveals two-word message that inspired Arsenal comeback against Chelsea after Xabi Alonso meltdown

Mikel Arteta saw Arsenal maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season with a gutsy 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday. The match began disastrously for Arsenal when Morgan Rogers, a £117 million summer signing, volleyed home after two minutes from a Reece James free-kick. According to football.london, Rogers celebrated by leaning on the corner flag in a nod to Thierry Henry.

However, Chelsea could not hold their advantage. Heading into the clash without a clean sheet in 18 consecutive league matches, Alonso saw his big-spending team pushed back as Arsenal found their rhythm.