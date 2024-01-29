Declan Rice injury blow! Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal midfielder could miss Nottingham Forest clash as Gunners boss also provides concerning Thomas Partey update

Declan Rice injury blow! Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal midfielder could miss Nottingham Forest clash as Gunners boss also provides concerning Thomas Partey updateRitabrata BanerjeeGettyArsenalDeclan RiceThomas ParteyMikel ArtetaNottingham ForestPremier LeagueMikel Arteta offered a concerning update on Declan Rice and Thomas Partey ahead of Arsenal's clash against Nottingham Forest.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArteta provides an update on Rice and GabrielPartey remains out of actionArsenal face Forest on Tuesday