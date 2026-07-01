Harry Kane is 'just ridiculous' - Declan Rice says England lucky to have 'proper leader' after vital double in intense DR Congo showdown

England fell behind in just the seventh minute when Brian Cipenga found space in the box to beat Jordan Pickford at his near post, struggling early on to find their rhythm against an inspired African side. Despite the pressure mounting, Rice insisted the team remained confident they could find a breakthrough. Ultimately, they did, marking only the second time in history (and the first since the 1966 final against Germany) that England have won a World Cup match after conceding the opening goal.

"To be honest with you I'm just trying to re-gather my thoughts and settle myself down. It was a really tough game, really high intensity and high demand. To win in the end I am obviously buzzing. Even when we went 1-0 down I was still really calm. There have been shocks already at this tournament but when they were 1-0 up I still thought we had a enough on the pitch. The chances we were creating, they blocked a few off the line, I thought we had a penalty but it was not given, so we just had to keep going. Keep making runs and keep chipping balls to the back post and exploiting the spaces, and the end if you keep doing it then something is going to come. Harry again stepped up and scored two."