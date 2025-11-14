'I’ll decide that with Arsenal' - Forgotten Gunners star speaks out on potential return to former club

Jesus’ interview with Revista Placar made headlines in both England and Brazil, largely due to his candid tone and firm dismissal of transfer rumours. The forward has long spoken warmly about Palmeiras, and his admiration resurfaced publicly, but he clarified that any future return would be a deliberate joint decision with Arsenal rather than a reactionary move after injury.

Speaking emphatically about recent rumours, Jesus stated: “There was never contact with another club. My wish, as I always say, is to return to Palmeiras. And Palmeiras also want me to come back.”

Reflecting on the timing of a possible return to Brazil, Jesus added: “When I feel it’s the right time to go back to Palmeiras, I’ll decide that with Arsenal.” He also addressed the realities of returning from a serious injury, explaining: “But we’re talking about a player who has been out for nine months and is now fighting to return to the team. Some journalists speak without any basis.”

Jesus then shut down suggestions that he might leave in the upcoming window, saying: “After such a complex surgery, it makes no sense for me to leave the club now.”