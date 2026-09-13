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Levante UD v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

'I don't decide' - Hansi Flick reveals who chooses Barcelona penalty takers as Lamine Yamal shines against Levante

H. Flick
Barcelona
L. Yamal
Raphinha
Levante vs Barcelona
Levante
LaLiga

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has revealed the internal process behind Lamine Yamal taking spot-kick duties ahead of Raphinha during their thrilling 4-2 win against Levante on Sunday. Yamal struck from 12 yards to equal an impressive 21st-century record set by Lionel Messi, prompting Flick to clarify the penalty-taking hierarchy within the squad.

  • Unexpected spot-kick choice

    Barcelona maintained their flawless domestic run with an entertaining 4-2 win against Levante at the Estadi Ciutat de València, where a surprise penalty decision captured widespread attention.

    After Xavi Espart opened the scoring in the fifth minute and Yamal doubled the advantage, the Catalan side earned a spot-kick early in the second half. Many anticipated that Raphinha would assume responsibility, yet Yamal stepped up instead to convert coolly. The unexpected switch from 12 yards immediately sparked intense discussion among supporters and reporters in attendance.

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  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-LEVANTE-BARCELONAAFP

    Flick clarifies penalty hierarchy

    Speaking in his post-match press conference, Flick was asked to clarify the exact hierarchy regarding penalties at the club. The German manager revealed that the decision does not rest entirely on his shoulders, explaining the collective process that governs such moments on the pitch. Flick stated: "I don't decide who takes the penalty; the staff decides. Whoever feels ready to take it, does it." This collective empowerment highlights the mutual trust shared between the technical team and the players during high-pressure match scenarios.

  • Matching historic Messi record

    The successful penalty marked a monumental milestone for Yamal, who completed his third consecutive brace in La Liga. In doing so, he became only the second Barcelona player in the 21st century to register three braces in the opening five league matches of a season, matching a legendary feat achieved by Messi during the 2012/13 campaign.

    Yamal now sits on six domestic goals this term, sharing the top spot in the scoring charts with Raphinha, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Camello, while helping Barcelona reach 20 league goals in just five games.

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  • Levante UD v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    What next for Barcelona?

    Having withstood a late fightback before Karim Adeyemi sealed the victory in stoppage time, Barcelona remain perched at the top of the table with 15 points from five matches. Flick's side will look to maintain their flawless domestic momentum when they host Racing on Wednesday night, before travelling for a demanding clash against Sevilla on Saturday.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN
LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH