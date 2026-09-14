New deal incoming! Crystal Palace launch contract talks to tie down skipper Dean Henderson

According to The Athletic, Crystal Palace are proactively working to secure the long-term future of Henderson, with the club having entered into formal discussions over a contract extension. Henderson, who arrived from Manchester United in a deal worth approximately £20 million back in 2023, currently has two years remaining on his original five-year agreement.

The 29-year-old has experienced a significant rise in stature since his arrival in the capital, making 119 appearances across all competitions and keeping 38 clean sheets. Having successfully navigated an initial period of competition to become the undisputed first choice between the sticks, his emergence as the club's primary goalkeeper eventually led to the departure of Sam Johnstone, who moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £10 million deal two years ago.